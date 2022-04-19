2022 BCFC Schedule Released – Huskers Start With Expansion PG Kodiaks

Fraser Valley – The 2022 British Columbia Football Conference schedule has been unveiled, and the Conference will kick off it’s 76th season on July 23rd with a trio of games. This year the BCFC will return to a 10-game schedule (8 games were played in a shortened 2021 season because of the pandemic), and will also feature a 7th franchise, with the addition of the Prince George Kodiaks. Adding a 7th franchise has drawn a lot of excitement and anticipation around the league, and has formulating a schedule a tougher task than having an even number of franchise.

“It is a little more challenging with an odd number of teams,” noted BCFC President Tyler McLaren. “Although we have been at 6 teams for some time now, we have had schedules in the past like this, and it is workable. The excitement we all have for a new franchise In Prince George makes the extra efforts of the schedule worth it,” McLaren added.

The BCFC schedule will feature 10 regular season games, 2 semi-finals (October 15th) and the Cullen Cup (October 22nd). The BCFC Champion will then head to Ontario and play the Ontario Football Conference (OFC) Champion October 29th in the Canadian Junior Football League National semi-final game. The Canadian Bowl National Championship game will be held at the Champion of the Prairie Football Conference on November 12th, 2022. The winner of the BCFC and OFC game will be their opponent.

Some of the key games to note this year are the first ever game for the Prince George Kodiaks, as they will travel to play the Valley Huskers on July 23rd. Their first home game will come a couple weeks later, when the Kodiaks will battle the Kamloops Broncos in the first ever regular season game in Prince George at Masich Stadium.

The rematch of the 2021 Cullen Cup will happen early in the season as the Okanagan Sun visit the Langley Rams July 30th in Langley. These two teams battled three times in 2021, and all were tight, intense match-ups, with the Rams taking two of the three games against the Sun last season.

All games will be broadcasted live on www.bcfctv.com , so don’t miss your favourite BCFC team in action throughout the season!

For more information on the 2022 season, please follow the BCFC on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.