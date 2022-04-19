80,000 Trees to be Planted This Spring in Mission Municipal Forest Program

Mission – A total of 80,000 trees will be planted in the Mission Municipal Forest this year as part of the Forestry Department’s annual silviculture and reforestation program.

“There are very few things that define Mission more than its Municipal Forest,” said Mayor Paul Horn. “We have been shaped by our relationship with the forest surrounding us and these 80,000 new trees are part of a long-standing tradition of stewardship, sustainability and community pride.”

Planting started earlier this spring and will result in a mix of three varieties being added back to the land. These varieties were chosen based on climate-adaptability, history as a native species, and ability to thrive in the ecosystem. This year’s trees are Douglas fir, Western red cedar, and Western white pine.

“The soils and plant life are key indicators to what tree species are best suited to that ecosystem,” said Kelly Cameron, Forest Technologist at the City of Mission. “The Municipal Forest lies within the broader Coastal Western Hemlock ecosystem, where western hemlock, western red cedar, and Douglas-fir thrive. Pre-European contact, these forests were predominately red cedar and Douglas fir.”

Fast facts about Mission Municipal Forest:

The City has managed the provincial Tree Farm Licence 26 since 1958.

The forest spans 10,900 hectares, of which approximately 80 hectares or 0.7% is harvested annually.

Harvest is focused on second growth forests. Old growth forests and future recruitment areas are protected in long term reserves that currently account for about 15% of the forest and will be increased to 20% over the next 5 years.

Revenue from forestry has funded many major community projects over the years, including most recently contributing $1,000,000 toward the construction of the Boswyk Centre.

Find out more about the forestry program at the City of Mission in a recent video series.