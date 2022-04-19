Chilliwack School Trustee Barry Neufeld Will Run For Re-Election In the Fall (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – In the coming weeks, you can expect a number of candidates will announce their political intentions for the fall municipal elections in BC. They happen October 15.

Chilliwack School Trustee Barry Neufeld has announced his intention to once again run for Trustee. In an April 19 Facebook post: My platform will be to focus less on “Social Justice” issues and return to improving student academic achievement.

In a piece dated April 18 for the Coalition of Concerned Citizens, Neufeld once again stated his concerns over SOGI 123 (sexual orientation and gender identity) and this is his motivation for continuing in office.

“I care so much about children who are uncomfortable in their bodies, and I want them to grow up as well-adjusted, contented adults,” he wrote. “I don’t hate them; I want to protect them. And I care enough about them that I don’t want them to permanently damage their bodies and destroy forever their ability to experience the joy of bringing new life into the world. There is no evidence transitioning brings anyone lasting peace.”

From the provincial government’s SOGI webpage, the government believes “it’s important for schools to be inclusive and safe spaces for students of all sexual orientations and gender identities.”

Neufeld has been a lighting rod for criticism over his beliefs.