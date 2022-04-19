City of Abbotsford Celebrates Local Volunteers as Part of National Volunteer Week

Abbotsford – April 24th to 30th is National Volunteer Week and the City of Abbotsford is celebrating the impact volunteers have by thanking those who do so much for our community.

Every year, Abbotsford volunteers help clean City parks and streets, coach sports teams, prepare and deliver meals for seniors, mentor young students, collect and sort donations for the Food Bank and put on special events for the rest of the community to enjoy. This year, the incredible work of the City’s volunteers was highlighted when, during the floods, many residents across the city rolled up their sleeves to help with sandbagging, transporting and caring for displaced farm animals, supporting residents at the Reception Centre as well as cleaning up the damage and debris left behind.

Recognized by Statistics Canada as one of the most charitable cities in Canada per capita, Abbotsford has a strong tradition of volunteerism. In 2021 alone, 5,765 registered volunteers contributed more than 79,000 service hours to community programs, initiatives and events, the equivalent of more than 41 full-time, year-round employees. Abbotsford is also home to a considerable number of church groups, charities and community organizations whose volunteers routinely give their time, energy and talent to lend a hand, help their neighbour and make the City of Abbotsford a better place to be.

Through the City’s centralized Volunteer Center and Volunteer Services division, volunteer opportunities are promoted across the community and residents can reach out for assistance to find the type of volunteer opportunities they are looking for, even if they are not through one of the City’s programs. From simply wanting to give back, to developing new skills, or finding deep and meaningful personal connections, volunteering provides social and economic value for all.

The City of Abbotsford wants to recognize and thank all the different community groups and individuals who actively give of their time through various forms of service and encourage all Abbotsford residents and businesses to thank the many volunteers in our community who work so hard.

All those who volunteer in Abbotsford are invited to share photos of their volunteer activities for a chance to win one of 20 volunteer appreciation prize packs. To enter, send photos to [email protected] or contact our Volunteer Coordinator 604.557.7050 for more information.