Rocker Jerry Doucette Dies from Cancer at Age 70 .. Mama Let Him Play ……….. (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley/Okanagan – “Mama let that boy play some rock and roll, jazz is much too crazy. He can play that when he’s old.”

Jerry Doucette called it a career in 2018. Then posting to his Facebook page, the rocker, who has yet to be inducted into the Juno Music Hall of Fame, said in a statement that his health and family come first.

Doucette last played in the Valley during the Chilliwack Fair in 2012.

There were many concerns about his heart as well as back problems from years of guitar playing and lugging his own gear around.

Early Tuesday morning, Friends were posting to the Facebook page, mourning the loss:

Dave Chesney · BREAKING NEWS. Just heard on the radio “The Deuce” JERRY DOUCETTE has passed overnight. I will cherish his BLUE FROG shows a couple years back. Play on Jerry.

Laura Lee Reid · RIP Jerry Doucette, Vancouver musician. Don Keller my husband was lucky enough to have jammed with Jerry. “Mama Let Him Play”

There are reports he died from cancer at the age of 70.

Getting word this morning that Canadian songwriter Jerry Doucette passed away yesterday in Ladner at the age of 70 after battling cancer. He was surrounded by family. — 𝘿𝙧𝙚𝙭 ⚡ (@drex) April 19, 2022