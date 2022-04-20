AbbyPD Investigating Two Gas Station Armed Robberies

Abbotsford – AbbyPD Major Crime Detectives Investigating Two Gas Station Robberies.

On April 15th, at 8:26pm, AbbyPD responded to a report of a robbery in progress at a local gas station in the 32400 block of South Fraser Way. A lone male suspect in his 30’s, wearing dark pants, a light-coloured shirt and a grey hat, entered the store with his face covered, displayed a firearm and obtained money before departing the area on foot.

On April 17th, at 6:04 pm, AbbyPD responded to a second robbery at a gas station located in the 33800 block of Essendene Ave. A lone male suspect described as being 6ft tall, with a medium build, blonde hair, and wearing dark clothing, entered the store with his face covered, displayed a firearm,and obtained money before departing the area on foot.

AbbyPD Major Crime Unit has taken over these investigations.Investigators seek witnesses and dashcam footage from anyone travelling in these areas before and after these incidents and are asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 if you have any information that may be related to these investigations.