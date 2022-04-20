Chiefs Season Comes To Sudden Stop – Nanaimo Sweeps 4-0

Chilliwack/Nanaimo (Ethan Allin, BCIT Radio Arts & Entertainment Student) – The broom came out on the wrong end for the Chilliwack Chiefs season.

Round Two is over.

The Nanaimo Clippers defeat the Chilliwack Chiefs 1-0 in the 4 game sweep. Clippers forward Keighan Gerrie scored the game winning goal the 3rd period assisted by forward Brody Waters. Relentless pressure from the Chiefs was not enough to take home the win, outshooting Nanaimo heavily in the 2nd and 3rd period. Gerrie has 3 goals in his last 2 games scoring his biggest goal yet sending the Nanaimo Clippers to the next round.

3 Stars of the game:

G. Cooper Black F. Keighan Gerrie G. Grant Riley

Shots:

CWK – 1st: 6 2nd: 17 3rd: 14 Game total: 37

NAN – 1st:11 2nd: 6 3rd: 3 Game total: 20

Chilliwack is now in the off season ritual of looking at the players who are aging out and need to be replaced. Summer camps are also on the horizon. The team will also enlist sponsors for September.

Thank you for everything Chilliwack… We can’t say enough about your support♥️💛 pic.twitter.com/PGWHGMifey — Chilliwack Chiefs (@Chiefs_Hockey) April 20, 2022