Chilliwack Hospital Service League Society Donates $30,500 to FV Health Care Foundation for Equipment at CGH

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Hospital Service League Society has committed to donating $30,500 to Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) for needed equipment for the Chilliwack General Hospital (CGH).

Founded in 1935 with first fundraisers going to support pediatric care and with services to the hospital varying over the years their primary purpose of aiding the comfort and welfare of hospital patients remains unchanged.

“The Service League is one of our valued partners at CGH,” shared Liz Harris, Executive Director for FVHCF. “We were saddened when they had to stop operating the Gift Shop in the hospital over the last year, like many service organizations had to.”

The gift shop closed at the beginning of 2020. The Service League was able to open the Gift Shop to the public and staff in the Hospital with limited hours in late 2020 but is at full operation now. The Gift Shop is a primary fundraiser for them and offer snacks, book, flowers and most recently, mobility aids for sale. They also host a weekly Staff 50/50 that has proven very popular amongst CGH staff.

The Gift of $30,500 will go to funding a patient bath chair, bladder scanner and an Endoscope/ Sinoscope set. “Their gift will allow us to bring this equipment to aid the patients at CGH much sooner than anticipated. For which we are very grateful,” said Harris.

To support the efforts of the Chilliwack Hospital Service League or to inquire about joining, you can visit the Gift Shop in the lobby at CGH.

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health. They serve the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz, and Harrison Hot Springs.

If you would like more information, or to help support your local hospital, you can do so by contacting FVHCF at 1-877-661-0314 or online at www.fvhcf.ca.

All funds raised in Chilliwack go to support healthcare in Chilliwack.