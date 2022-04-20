TransLink Announces 10-Year Priority Plan Including Links into Fraser Valley (VIDEO)

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – Sophia Northeast (BCIT Radio Arts & Entertainment) – In a live-streamed press conference on Wednesday, TransLink announced their 10-year plan outlining their goals of creating more excisable transit with an initiative they are calling “Transport 2050”

Transport 2050 has 5 goals for the region to make transit more convenient, reliable, affordable, safe and comfortable, and carbon-free.

Key points made with the new Transport 2050 are to increase local bus service to double what is currently running. Adding this will create more routes in your community, a higher frequency of transportation, and service to areas that previously did not have any transit routes.

TransLink’s new initiative also outlines more routes designated for cyclists and those walking. Stating they will develop “100s of kilometers of bikeways” with an additional 450 kilometers of new traffic serrated cycling paths. This new addition will achieve 75% of what is outlined in the major bike network 10-year goal and 66% of the new walkways of Transport 2050 as outlined.

T-2050 also outlines a plan to increase HandyDART services by 60% making it a 24/7 service in Metro Vancouver.

Trans link is also introducing a new “Rapid Transit” service that is different from the normal transit service that is a prepay service for customers. Rapid transit will have its own traffic lanes and receive signal priority over other vehicles. The installation of the new Rapid Transit roadways is an investment of $15 Million per kilometer compared to the proposed Skytrain expansion to the University of British Columbia which is $400-million per Kilometer.

The new Rapid Transit System has set an expectation to cover over 150 kilometers for this new transit in such places as Hastings Street, King George Boulevard, Langley-Haney Place, Lougheed Highway, Metrotown-Park Royal, Lynn Valley, Marine Drive Station-22nd Street Station, Richmond Centre, and Scott Road.

This on the heels of the #66 Fraser Valley Express now running from Chilliwack to Lougheed Skytrain Station.

TransLink has not offered an estimate of how much Transportation 2050 will cost. It was said that it will require investments and partnerships on an “ambitious” level from all governments.

For more information on TransLink’s Transportation 2050, the public is encouraged to visit Translink.ca/Priority and give feedback on all plans.