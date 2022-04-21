Abby Canucks Defeat San Diego 5-4 in OT – Hat-Trick From Justin Bailey

San Diego (Ethan Allin – BCIT Radio Arts and Journalism) – The Abbotsford Canucks were down 4-1 Wednesday night to the San Diego Gulls after 40 minutes.

But that’s when Abbotsford stormed back in the third period. Starting off with a goal from Sheldon Rempel, his 30th of the year. Justin Bailey (13), scored his second of the game to bring the Abbotsford Canucks within one goal making it 4-3 Gulls. With improbable odds, Jack Rathbone (10), scored with twenty-five seconds left to send the game to overtime. Now, who better to win the game for Abbotsford than the first goal scorer of the night, Justin Bailey, completing his hat-trick and the ultimate comeback win for the Canucks. The final score was 5-4 in overtime for the Abbotsford Canucks.

The winning goal was scored by Justin Bailey (14), assisted by Justin Dowling (6), and Sheldon Rempel (33).

The Abbotsford Canucks (37-21-5-1) now sit third in the Pacific Division with 80 points in 62 games played. They trail the Ontario Reign (41-15-5-4) with 91 points in second place and the Stockton Heat (44-14-4-2) in first place with 92 points. Jack Rathbone and company have clinched a playoff spot in their inaugural season and added to it Wednesday night on their quest to hoist the Calder Cup.

Next up for the Abbotsford Canucks is when they visit the Stockton Heat Friday, April 22nd at Stockton Arena.