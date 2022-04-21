CHANGED APPEARANCE – AbbyPD UPDATE Public Notification- Shawn Deacon Released from Matsqui Institution – To Reside In Abbotsford

Matsqui/Abbotsford (Cst Jody Thomas, Cst Paul Walker – Abbotsford Police Media Relations Officer,[email protected]) – UPDATE April 21 – On March 18th, AbbyPD issued a Public Notification with photo regarding Shaun Deacon being released from custody and residing in Abbotsford. Since then, Mr.Deacon has changed his appearance significantly. I have attached two photos taken yesterday April 20th and would like the public to be aware of Mr.Deacon’s appearance change.

The Abbotsford Police Department continues to closely monitor Mr.Deacon while he remains in our Community. We will continue to inform the public when necessary on any updates that will assist in keeping the community informed.

On March 18th AbbyPD issued a public notification regarding Shaun Deacon. Since then, Mr.Deacon has changed his appearance. As a result, AbbyPD is releasing updated photos today. Original release: https://t.co/xUJQX6fiZ7 pic.twitter.com/pv9wd44OM3 — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) April 21, 2022

UPDATE MARCH 23 – UPDATE – Shaun Deacon’s appearance has changed, and an updated photo is released for public awareness. The legal birth spelling of his name is ‘Shaun’, however there are other documents from agencies with the spelling ‘Shawn’. The AbbyPD continue to monitor Shaun Deacon in the community.

MARCH 18 ORIGINAL STORY – Abbotsford Police Department is issuing a public notification in the interest of public safety.

Shawn Joshua Deacon is being released from Matsqui Institution on March 18, 2022 and will be residing in the Abbotsford area.

Shawn Deacon has a criminal history that includes convictions for sexual offences against children in 1988, 1996 and 1998; as well as breaches of long-term supervision orders in 2002, 2009, 2014 and 2018.

Shawn Deacon is 56 years old and described as 6’0″ tall, 225 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Shawn Deacon has a lifetime ban from:

1) attending a public park or public swimming area where persons under the age of 14 years are present or can reasonably be expected to be present, or a daycare center, school-ground, playground or community center, and

2) seeking, obtaining, or continuing any employment, whether or not the employment is remunerated, or becoming or being a volunteer in a capacity, that involves being in a position of trust or authority towards persons under the age of 14 years.

Shawn Deacon has an 810.1(1) Criminal Code Order with conditions that state he must not:

1) possess any weapons;

2) possess knives expect for preparing food;

3) attend any public park, school ground, daycare center, swimming pool, playground, skating rink, community center or recreational center where persons under the age of 16 years are present or might reasonably be present;

4) contact or communicate with any person under 16 years of age except for commercial transactions;

5) unless authorized by his bail supervisor, possess any electronics capable of accessing the internet, storing data or accessing any computer network; and

6) seek, obtain, or continue any employment or become a volunteer in a capacity that involves contact with or being in a position of trust or authority towards persons under the age of 16.

The Abbotsford Police will continue to monitor Shawn Deacon while he is in the community.

If you see Shawn Deacon in violation of any of the conditions listed above, please contact your local police agency immediately.

If he is seen violating in Abbotsford, please immediately call 604-859-5225 or 911 in case of emergency.

File # 22-8855

