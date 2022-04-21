Green Flag on Agassiz Speedway Drops May 7

Agassiz (Ethan Allin – BC Radio Arts and Journalism) – Get your engines ready!

On May 7th stock car racing is back in Agassiz once again for another race season. The Mel Powers Classic season opener is presented by Carstar/Hope Autobody. Opening day will feature races in each of the following classes: Mini, Street, Hornets, and Midgets.

Racing starts at 6 pm but if you want to get there sooner the main gate opens at 4:30 pm with time trials starting at 5:15 pm. This home away from home for car enthusiasts is located at 5045 Cemetery Road Agassiz BC. Celebrate 50 years of racing at the home of stock car racing in the Fraser Valley.

Website – https://www.agassizspeedway.com/