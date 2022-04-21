Skip to content

Kent Harrison SAR Rescue on Harrison Lake, Part of Saturday’s “Let’s Connect Kent” Event

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kent Harrison SAR Rescue on Harrison Lake, Part of Saturday’s “Let’s Connect Kent” Event

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Cottonwood Center

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Kent/Harrison – A busy period saw another call on Harrison Lake for Kent Harrison Search and Rescue.

On Wednesday, The Spirit of Harrison was requested by BCEHS to provide support to Long Island for a patient with cardiac issues. The Spirit transported Paramedics and returned to the boat launch.

This past week saw 6 calls for the team.

Also, Kent Harrison Search and Rescue will be looking forward to meeting you at the “Let’s connect Kent” event on Saturday 11am – 3pm on Pioneer Ave.

Share This:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on linkedin

Comments are closed for this article!

On Key

Related Posts