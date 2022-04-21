Screwball Comedy – May 4 – Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack – The year is 1938 and the hard-working and hilariously witty Mary Hayes has set her eyes on breaking into the male-dominated world of newspaper journalism. On May 4, Screwball Comedy is coming to Chilliwack and all the gag cracking comedy of a beloved genre of the 30s and 40s is being updated in a show that will have you rolling in the aisles.

It all starts in the office of The Chronicle, where grouchy Editor Bosco Godfrey dictates a letter to his spunky secretary Jonesy. The paper’s owner, Dolores Diddle, demands that prominent space in the paper be give to her son’s upcoming nuptials, as she is suspicious of her future daughter in law. Bosco hoping to uncover a juicy scandal, assigns his star reporter Jeff to the job. Complications arise when Mary also applies for the job and Bosco decides to pit their talents against one another’s to see who can write a better story.

The stakes are high for the two reporters. If Jeff wins, he gets to keep his job. If Mary wins, she will replace the star reporter.

Screwball Comedy is fast-talking and unforgettably funny as these two reporters try to sniff out all the intrigue going around the quirky household they’re reporting on. From the dowager Dolores and her flamboyant suitor Peter, to a twitchy groom and his femme fatale fiancée, the family is not all they’ve made themselves out to be. It’s up to the charming ace reporter and the endearing young woman vying for his job to uncover a story worth writing about, while dealing with their growing attraction to each other that keeps getting in the way.

Settle in for an evening of laughter, as Screwball Comedy pays affectionate homage to the genre of the same name with a cast of wise cracking characters that will have you relaxing and enjoying a show that is nothing but delightful fun.

Screwball Comedy is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on May 4, 2022 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors, and $30 for youth, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469). Audience sizes have increased to full capacity.

Screwball Comedy is generously sponsored by: The Chilliwack Progress, the British Columbia Arts Council, the BC Touring Council, the City of Chilliwack, the Province of British Columbia and the Department of Canadian Heritage.