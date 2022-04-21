Two Arrests After Armed Robbery at Eagle Landing WalMart

Eagle Landing – Shortly after 11AM on April 16, Chilliwack RCMP received a report from an employee that a robbery that just occurred at retail store in the 8200 Eagle Landing Parkway (WalMart). Front line officers responding to the scene quickly identified a vehicle and suspects linked to the alleged robbery, broadcasting descriptions to police patrolling in the area.

The report involved a man and woman who allegedly left a supermarket without paying for a cart of groceries, said Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD. When challenged by an employee the man allegedly pushed the employee and brandished a knife before the pair packed the groceries into a silver Pontiac Sunfire and drove away.

Within the hour a patrolling officer noted and stopped the Sunfire traveling on Vedder Road near Promontory Road where the two suspects were arrested by police.

Michael Knipstrom, 42, of Ridge Meadows, and Jennifer Hunink, 41, of Campbell River, are charged with theft under $5000. Knipstrom is also charged with assault, uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death and possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose. Each have been released from custody pending future court dates.

RCMP remind everyone who witnesses anything they believe to be suspicious in nature to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).