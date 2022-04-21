UFV Women’s Soccer Recruit 5 – Three from BC and Two from Ontario

FraserValley – Women’s Soccer: Cascades round out recruiting class with five signees

The University of the Fraser Valley women’s soccer program has wrapped up its 2022 recruiting cycle, signing five standout athletes from the high school ranks.

Head coach Niko Marcina’s latest group of signees includes a trio of locals – Maya Cuerrier (Vancouver), Kayla Tallarico (Burnaby) and Luciana Andrews (Coquitlam) – alongside a pair of players from Ontario in Dawn Nansumba (Scarborough) and Remy De Lorenzi (Sault Ste. Marie).

The newest Cascades join five previously announced signees in the women’s soccer program’s Class of 2022.

“This group definitely has a level of work ethic that our team will embrace,” Marcina enthused. “They will add value to our program and continue the current progress we’ve made in the past year.”

Maya Cuerrier

5’7” centre back, Vancouver, B.C.

TSS Rovers

Sir Winston Churchill Secondary

Cuerrier excelled on the club soccer scene, first with Vancouver Metro FC, and then with the TSS Rovers, where she was part of an Umbro Cup tournament title-winning squad in 2018. She also had success in school soccer, helping her Churchill Secondary squad win a silver medal at the Vancouver city championships in 2018. Beyond the pitch, Cuerrier was a three-sport athlete until focusing on soccer in Grade 11 – she was a provincial medalist in swimming, and helped her school volleyball team win zone titles in Grades 8 and 9.

“Maya is very tidy in possession, and she’s very strong defensively,” Marcina said. “She has the athletic ability to compete with the senior-level players in the conference immediately. She’ll definitely help us prevent goals against as a result of her aerial presence and her ability to recover.”

“I chose to come to UFV because I really liked the smaller class sizes and the kinesiology program,” said Cuerrier. “After practicing with the team and meeting the coach, I knew UFV would be the right place to pursue academics and athletics.

“I hope to make a positive impact both on and off the field, and meet new people through soccer and school.”

Kayla Tallarico

5’5” midfielder, Burnaby, B.C.

Coquitlam Metro-Ford SC

Notre Dame Regional Secondary

Tallarico began playing soccer at age four with Cliff Avenue United, and spent time with Burnaby District Metro SC before joining her current club, Coquitlam Metro-Ford, in 2019. She also excelled with her school soccer team, helping the Notre Dame Jugglers win the B.C. Catholic schools championship in 2019. Tallarico also boasts a multi-sport pedigree, playing volleyball and basketball throughout high school. She helped her Notre Dame volleyball squad win the B.C. AA provincial title last fall, and in basketball, she won a bronze medal at the BC Summer Games in 2018 and helped her school team to a provincial AA championship berth this past season.

“Kayla is a very intelligent centre-mid who should make an immediate impact in her first season,” Marcina said. “She has the athleticism to be effective on the offensive front for our team, and defensively, she’ll be able to compete against some of the stronger players in our conference.”

“I chose UFV because of the Criminal Justice program, and the opportunity to play with an amazing group of athletes,” Tallarico said. “Having the ability to pursue my educational goals while playing varsity sports is something that I am very excited about. My first few experiences with the team have been tremendous, and I look forward to meeting new people and exploring all that UFV and its community have to offer. On the pitch, my goal is to build positive relationships with my teammates while being an impactful player and contributing to the team’s success.”

Luciana Andrews

5’3” winger, Coquitlam, B.C.

Coquitlam Metro-Ford SC

St. Thomas More Collegiate

In addition to starring alongside future Cascades teammate Tallarico at Coquitlam Metro-Ford, Andrews has found consistent success on the school soccer scene. She helped her St. Thomas More Knights win the B.C. AA championship in 2019, and was a tournament all-star at the Centennial kick-off tournament in March.

“Luciana has the ability to go at players and cross the ball in with both feet,” Marcina said. “She also has the unique ability to score goals from a variety of distances, which will hopefully add a lot of offensive presence to our team this season.”

“I chose UFV because it has a strong and competitive women’s soccer program, and will provide me a quality post-secondary education,” said Andrews, who will pursue a Business Admin degree. “The team has a very good work ethic, and a welcoming environment which I can’t wait to be part of.

“I hope to develop both on and off the field while creating long-lasting friendships. I wish to make an immediate impact on the team and help bring success to the program.”

Dawn Nansumba

5’4” winger, Scarborough, Ont.

Ottawa South United

St. Joseph’s Catholic Secondary

Yet another multi-sport standout in this recruiting class, Nansumba excelled in both soccer and basketball. On the pitch, she co-captained the Lowell Girls’ Secondary School squad in Uganda in 2017, winning top scorer and best footballer awards. She went on to win an East Region Soccer League title with Ottawa South United at the U16 level in 2021, and currently suits up for the club’s U18 side. On the basketball court, Nansumba played on her school’s senior girls basketball squad as a sophomore in 2019, earning the most improved player award, and she co-captained the St. Joseph’s senior team this past season.

“Dawn has a very high soccer IQ, which will add value to our offence,” Marcina said. “As an attacking wide player, she has the ability to take players on and score goals for our program this season.”

“I chose UFV because of its outstanding soccer program and competitive environment,” said Nansumba, who will study nursing at UFV. “With the values and team environment at UFV, I know I will continue to be pushed both athletically and academically.

“I hope to build lasting relationships and continue to grow not only as an athlete but also as an individual. I look forward to winning national championships with the Cascades and contributing to the team’s success to the best of my ability. I can’t wait to get started!”

Remy De Lorenzi

5’4” forward, Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Ottawa South United

St. Mary’s College

De Lorenzi joined Nansumba at Ottawa South United, helping her squad win several tournaments and a league title last summer. She also had success in high school soccer, winning a city title with St. Mary’s College in 2019 and earning MVP honours at multiple tournaments and an athlete of the year award in 2018. She also played hockey at a high level, captaining her team in 2018.

“Remy is an attacking wide player who has the ability to create opportunities at the offensive end for our team,” Marcina said, “and she has a work ethic that fits in with our environment.”

“I chose UFV because of the small class sizes and beautiful location,” said De Lorenzi, who plans to major in biology. “I admire the dynamics of the women’s soccer team and the direction that Coach Niko is guiding them in.

“I hope to create friendships and improve my game, as well as winning a championship with the team. I know that I will be successful both on and off the field during my time as a Cascade.”