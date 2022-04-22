BC Environment Minister visits Chilliwack to tour B.C. Supported Fraser Valley Watersheds Project   

Chilliwack/Victoria – Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter joined Environment and Climate Change Minister George Heyman on April 21 to highlight a commitment of $30 million in the 2022 provincial budget to continue the work of improving watersheds across the province, and for a tour of the Hooge Wetland and Peach Creek along the Vedder River to showcase the work done by the Fraser Valley Watersheds Coalition to restore the wetland.

This funding will support new restoration projects to improve climate resiliency, restore and maintain ecosystem health and support reconciliation with Indigenous communities.

“The work undertaken by dozens of volunteers at the Hooge wetland has shown the value of nature-based solutions in adapting to our changing climate. Off-channel habitats give refuge to spawning salmon in fast-moving waters. Protecting and promoting the biodiversity of the Fraser Valley is crucial to ensuring the health of our watersheds.” said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack

In Chilliwack, The Hooge wetland project was selected to create and enhance habitat for salmon spawning, rearing, and overwintering in the Vedder River floodplain. By working to improve salmon access to Peach Creek, these off-channel habitats provide a refuge for salmon to escape the high-flowing Vedder River and safely spawn. Invasive vegetation and litter were removed, and 185 native trees and shrubs were planted to improve the functionality of the wetland and the stream.

Minister Heyman and MLA Coulter were joined by Parliamentary Secretary for Fisheries and Aquaculture Fin Donnelly, Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove, City of Chilliwack Director of Planning and Engineering David Blain, Councillor Chris Silver from Semá:th First Nation, CEO of the Real Estate Foundation BC Mark Gifford, Governor of the REFBC and Chair of the Indigenous Leaders Advisory Circle Mavis Underwood and members of the Fraser Valley Watershed Coalition.

The Fraser Valley Watersheds Project was supported by a province-wide investment of $27 million in 2020, as part of the Stronger BC Economic Plan.

“As we saw this fall, watersheds can provide protection from storms and floods. Our water is a precious resource, and healthy watersheds make for healthier communities. The Hooge wetland is an invaluable part of our community and the investment of $30 million in further wetland restoration will ensure that many watershed projects across the province will move forward.” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent

The importance of this site in the Fraser Valley was highlighted this past November due to extreme weather events, which increased river flow and created unprecedented flooding. After the event, the Hooge Wetland site stayed largely intact. This demonstrates the key importance of natural infrastructure in protecting salmon habitats. The Hooge Wetland acted as a sponge to store excess stormwater, reducing the flooding that impacted much of the valley.

Learn More: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2022LWRS0022-000628