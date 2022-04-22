chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: April 21, 2022 – Barry Neufeld, Mural Festival, COVID Hits chillTV (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: April 21, 2022 – Barry Neufeld, Mural Festival, COVID Hits chillTV.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week: • Barry Neufeld announces plans to run in the Fall Civic election. • The Chilliwack Mural Festival has a new Executive Director. • Earth Day is tomorrow and chillTV is premiering “Climate Change Debate” presented by Zacharias Vickers LLP. WATCH IT FRIDAY at 8:00 pm! • The season Is over for the Chiefs, but ramping up for the Huskers. AND • chillTV … is hit with COVID-19. Featuring: Interview: Chief Derek Epp, Tzeachten First Nation, Glenn Wilson, Technical Director Tzeachten FC. “The Welcome Matt”: Your Chilliwack Real Estate Update, with Matt Paisley, Realtor, Jason Laynes & Associates, REMAX Nyda Realty. “Scene Hear First”: Paula DeWit interviewing Ted Kim of the band, Like Bears ***A note from the chillTV executive: Due to a COVID-19 incident both Don Lehn & Josh Bohr were unable to be on tonight’s newscast. We note this is Don’s first absence in 3 years! We apologize profusely for the last minute replacement and do hope for a speedy recover to both Don and Josh, to spare you a repeat performance next week! Special shout out to Mark Gagnon for his herculean efforts this week, and Southside Church and for the assistance of their technical team in producing our newscast! chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™