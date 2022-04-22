Skip to content

“Let’s Connect Kent” – Community Celebration Saturday April 23 at Pioneer Park

  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. “Let’s Connect Kent” – Community Celebration Saturday April 23 at Pioneer Park

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Cottonwood Center

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Kent – The “Let’s Connect Kent” community celebration takes place Saturday April 23rd from 11 to 3 in Pioneer Park.

Check out the list of businesses accepting “Celebration Cash” vouchers: Esso Canada (2406 Hot Springs Road), ACE Hardware, Agassiz Harrison Museum Gift Shop, Pizza Hut, SuperValu, The Blue Dandelion Gifts and Collectables Agassiz, Cabin Fever, Agassiz Dollar Store, Red Apple Stores, Laundry on the Go, Butter Chicken House in Agassiz, Pioneer Motors, The Broken Whisk Restaurant Agassiz, Holly Tree Florist & Gifts, Sushi Mountain, The Barn Beautique, Canadian 2 for 1, Allenby’s, Dragon Fried Rice House, Subway, Hong’s, Munchikone Kitchen & Bubbles, A&W, Horn of Plenty, Agassiz Remedy’s Rx Pharmacy, Kent Outdoors.

Same-day registration will be available on the day of the event. Visit the District of Kent booth to register for your vouchers.

May be an image of text that says '$10 LET'S CONNECT KENT! Let's $10 Let's 307 $10 Conne Kent Connect Kent CELEBRATION CASH LEBRATION KENT KENT ON Let's 3AAMA KYRT*TXY Connect Kent KENT n Please visit kentbc.ca to register. SATURDAY, APRIL 23RD IN PIONEER PARK @11am to 3pm'

Share This:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on linkedin

Comments are closed for this article!

On Key

Related Posts