“Let’s Connect Kent” – Community Celebration Saturday April 23 at Pioneer Park

Kent – The “Let’s Connect Kent” community celebration takes place Saturday April 23rd from 11 to 3 in Pioneer Park.

Check out the list of businesses accepting “Celebration Cash” vouchers: Esso Canada (2406 Hot Springs Road), ACE Hardware, Agassiz Harrison Museum Gift Shop, Pizza Hut, SuperValu, The Blue Dandelion Gifts and Collectables Agassiz, Cabin Fever, Agassiz Dollar Store, Red Apple Stores, Laundry on the Go, Butter Chicken House in Agassiz, Pioneer Motors, The Broken Whisk Restaurant Agassiz, Holly Tree Florist & Gifts, Sushi Mountain, The Barn Beautique, Canadian 2 for 1, Allenby’s, Dragon Fried Rice House, Subway, Hong’s, Munchikone Kitchen & Bubbles, A&W, Horn of Plenty, Agassiz Remedy’s Rx Pharmacy, Kent Outdoors.

Same-day registration will be available on the day of the event. Visit the District of Kent booth to register for your vouchers.