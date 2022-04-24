FV Classic Car Show June 11, Raffle to Aid CGH

Chilliwack – As the weather gets better the classic cars come out of hiding and start cruising our streets with Car shows back on for the summer in Chilliwack.

The Fraser Valley Classic Car Show (FVCCS) is back in full swing, the show has been in the garage for 2 years but is now set for June 11.

“Our fundraising for the hospital foundation is continuing in spite of the Covid19 pandemic,” said show organizers Bruce Webster and Doug Holbrow. “They need our support now more than ever. The purpose of the show is to fundraise for the Chilliwack General Hospital via Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVCHF).”

Entrance to the show is by donation for visitors. Participants pay $10 to pre-register their vehicle, or $15 on the day of the event. All cars are eligible, as long as they have collector car status. There are amazing door prizes to be won, Organizers will be accepting donations for FVHCF at the show as well.

This year to support the fundraising FVCCS and FVHCF are raffling off a 1980 Triumph TR7 classic project car. The car is a V8 conversion with a Buick 215 c.i motor, 3-speed automatic transmission with many spare parts.

Tickets are $2 each with proceeds to support Chilliwack General Hospital. You can get in of this classic project car raffle online at fvhcf.ca/carraffle or in person at the car show on June 11 2022.

For more information on the car show visit www.fvccs.ca or to support Chilliwack General Hospital visit fvhcf.ca or call 1-877-661-0314.

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health. They serve the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz, and Harrison Hot Springs.

All funds raised in Chilliwack community go to support healthcare at Chilliwack General Hospital.