FV Health Care Foundation, United Way Funding Activity Packs for Patients while at Abbotsford Regional Hospital

Abbotsford – Being in the hospital can be a time for healing but it can be boring with little to do while you rest and receive medical care. Thanks to a grant from United Way, Activity Packs for patients will be available to alleviate boredom while at Abbotsford Regional Hospital (ARH).

“Activity packs have been a valued service to our patient’s experience here at ARH. It offers a positive distraction to those admitted to the hospital and our dedicated Volunteers take pride in fulfilling these requests,” explained Tami Shaw, Manger Volunteer Services ARH. “Thank you to all who make this patient service possible!”

The Auxiliary to the Abbotsford Regional Hospital was compiling activity packs (puzzles, word games, etc.) for patients during their stay at ARH but still needed some funding to make the project a reality. Lynda Doerksen’s application to the United Way’s “Local Love Fund” helped bring in the needed funds.

“We are ecstatic with Lynda’s help with the United Way funding,” said Liz Harris – executive director Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVCHF). “Donors and partners like Lynda help us make a patients stay more comfortable.”

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health. They serve the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz, and Harrison Hot Springs.

All funds raised in Abbotsford go to support healthcare in Abbotsford Regional Hospital.