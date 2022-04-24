FV Heath Care Foundation Providing Bus for Residents at Trim in Mission and the Cottage in Abbotsford

Mission/Abbotsford – Residents at Trim in Mission and the Cottage in Abbotsford are on a roll. A new bus will soon be part of everyday life.

Mission Health Care Auxiliary Society in partnership with Auxiliary to the Abbotsford Regional Hospital have funded the purchase of a new bus for the residents.

“We are ecstatic to have the ability to have outings for the residents,” shared Shannon Ediger, Director Clinical Operations. “Some place that have been requested already are ice cream at Birchwood, Mill Lake and stave lake to name a few.”

Due to supply, issues there will be a delay in the delivery of the new 2023 bus. Due to the Dec 2022-Jan 2023 deliver timeline, Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVCHF) has committed to help make sure the residents are on the road as soon as possible.

“Outings are important to the residents and we don’t want to see them delayed any longer than needed,” said Liz Harris – Executive Director of FVHCF. The rental is $3,000 per month and starts May 1 2022 for a full commitment of $24,000. “We have committed to cover the cost of a rental bus until the permanent one arrives. We wanted to help with the day trips ASAP.”

If anyone would like to sponsor one month of the 8-month rental please contact FVHCF at 1-877-661-0314, www.fvhcf.ca or [email protected]

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health. They serve the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz, and Harrison Hot Springs.

All funds raised in your community go to support healthcare in your community.