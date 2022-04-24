Take to the Sky – Canadian Forces SkyHawks Return for the Abbotsford International Airshow

Abbotsford (Sophia Northeast – BCIT Radio Arts and Journalism) This August the Canadian Forces SkyHawks parachute team is returning to the Abbotsford International Airshow this Summer August 5 to 7.

The SkyHawks announced through an Instagram post, Friday that they are making their long-awaited return to the skies since the last local performance in 2019.

This performance will mark the team’s 50th year of them performing.

The SkyHawks are the nation’s only military parachute demonstration team representing the Canadian Armed Forces. In their tenure, they have performed in front of over 75 million spectators.

The parachute team is based at the Canadian Forces Land Advanced Warfare Center in Trenton Ontario.

The SkyHawks train alongside the Canadian soldiers, comprised of both regular and reserve forces. Team members are from various occupations in the Army, Navy, and Air Forces, bringing an extensive range of experience to their performances.

The Skyhawks perform daring stunts and maneuvers known as Canopy Relative Work where they bring their parachutes in at close proximity. These maneuvers require a high level of skill in physical fitness and discipline.

At 12,500ft and free falling at an amazing 60m/s, the SkyHawks perform with full-body harnesses, that contain their signature Canadian Flags Parachutes.

To learn more about the airshow visit https://abbotsfordairshow.com/