Chilliwack – The BC Lapidary Society has announced the much anticipated BC Rock & Gem show is returning to an in person event



Chilliwack Heritage Park



May 13, 14 & 15

Friday 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Saturday 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Sunday 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Vendors – Display cases – Door Prizes – Club Exhibits – Demonstrations- Fun for all ages! – Grab bags – Spin & Win – Smash rocks… we love to smash rocks !

Facebook info is here.