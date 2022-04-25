Bus Location Technology Installation – NextRide Launched in the Central Fraser Valley and Chilliwack Transit Systems

Fraser Valley – BC Transit has launched NextRide, its Automatic Vehicle Location technology, in the Central Fraser Valley, Chilliwack, Hope and Agassiz-Harrison Transit Systems, including the Fraser Valley Express. Following several weeks of testing and training, the new technology is now available to BC Transit customers in Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Mission, with NextRide being launched in the Agassiz-Harrison Transit System in May.

The NextRide project is funded through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This project is being cost shared with the Government of Canada contributing 50 per cent, the Province of British Columbia contributing 40 per cent and local government partners contributing the remaining 10 per cent. The total project cost for NextRide being installed in 19 new transit systems is $5,903,415.

NextRide allows customers to see real-time bus locations along routes and identify what predicted arrival times are at any selected stop. Onboard, automated stop announcements call out stops to customers riding the bus, which increases comfort and convenience, while also improving the overall accessibility for many using transit.

Through BC Transit, bus location data is provided to mobility providers like Transit App, so customers in the Fraser Valley can track and monitor bus routes using their application of choice. Please note that customers using Google Maps to plan their trips will experience a short delay in the real time data showing up as it takes several weeks for Google to start sharing this information.

Two installation teams are now working closely together in neighbouring or nearby communities as they move through the province to install the new technology on buses. In all, NextRide will be installed on approximately 315 buses operating on all conventional, fixed routes in British Columbia.

NextRide falls under BC Transit’s Smart Bus program, which introduces new technologies on buses that improve the customer experience, while also helping grow ridership by making transit more accessible, safer and enjoyable. For a more detailed installation schedule, please see the accompanying backgrounder and find out more on the NextRide project page.



Henry Braun, Mayor of Abbotsford

“The City of Abbotsford welcomes the introduction of NextRide for riders in the Central Fraser Valley and Chilliwack Transit System. As the largest city in the province geographically, knowing where your bus is in real time is essential for transit users in our community. Having real-time updates and service notifications will allow riders to plan their trips with greater accuracy and the additional onboard improvement of automated bus stop announcements will help all riders, including the visually impaired, to navigate our transit system with greater confidence and ease.”





Ken Popove, Mayor of Chilliwack

“We are pleased that BC Transit is bringing NextRide to Chilliwack. Giving transit users the ability to see bus locations in real time, along with up-to-date information about service notifications and delays, should help make our transit system more user friendly, and we hope that residents will find it easy to use the Transit App to plan their trips moving forward.”

Alison Stewart, Manager of Strategic Planning, Fraser Valley Regional District

“NextRide will allow the public to plan trips more easily and the technology also provides valuable data to local governments. As an example, the system will provide information on what stops are used most, which will assist in future planning for bus shelters and new stops.”