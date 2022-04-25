D&D, Only It’s Real! Throw Axes, Shoot Archery, Sword Fight in Armour – Lionsdale Returns to the Valley

Fraser Valley – After years in isolation, Lionsdale is ready to roar again. With the waning days of Covid, organizers are ready to start practices again.

Every second Thursday at the Atchelitz Hall (6542 Lickman Road Chilliwack) from 7pm-10pm, the team of trained safety marshals are ready to teach you how to throw axes, shoot archery, sword fight with either a fencing foil or in armour. Perhaps you are a crafty person or would like to try your hand at scroll painting, performing arts or medieval dancing?

Each practice has a $5 entry fee to help pay for the hall rental. The Society for Creative Anachronism or SCA is nonprofit and all volunteer. Practice is on the second and fourth Thursday of each month. No need to dress up or talk like they do in all the historical movies. Just come as you are with a willingness to learn and an eagerness to have fun.

Lionsdale is the local branch of the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA). The Society for Creative Anachronism is an international living history group with the aim of studying and recreating cultures and their histories before the 17th century. To that aim we participate in a number of activities from armoured combat to archery. performing arts to historical crafting. The SCA was founded in 1966 at UC Berkley and now has over 60,000 participants. Lionsdale was founded over 30 years ago and includes the Fraser Valley from Abbotsford to Hope. From the US-Canada border to Maple Ridge, Mission and Kent. The SCA works to promote and provide an environment of inclusion and acceptance.

For info:

Mellissa Kimberly

​Lionsdale Chatelaine (new comers Coordinator)

​[email protected]

Or

Cameron Hull

Lionsdale Branch Marshal ( safety coordinator )

[email protected]

Lionsdale Chilliwack

Lionsdale Chilliwack