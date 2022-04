Hope (District of Hope) The Hope Bike Park will be closed from April 25th – 29th for repairs. The District is pleased to have Hoots Inc. back this year to provide park maintenance. The Hoots Crew will be repairing and reshaping the dirt features, inspecting and repairing wood features and clearing out drainages and organic re-growth.

District of Hope would like to thank park users for their patience and understanding during this shut-down.