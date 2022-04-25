Upgrades to Mill Lake Dock April 25 to 29

Abbotsford (City of Abbotsford – City Hall) – Repair and upgrade work on the Mill Lake dock will start on Monday, April 25 and is anticipated to last until April 29. The parking lot between the mall and the lake will experience periodic closures during this time. The new dock will will be constructed of aluminum to ensure longevity of this important framework in the park.

City of Abbotsford/Mill Lake Dock