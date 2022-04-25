Skip to content

Upgrades to Mill Lake Dock April 25 to 29

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Upgrades to Mill Lake Dock April 25 to 29

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Cottonwood Center

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Abbotsford (City of Abbotsford – City Hall) – Repair and upgrade work on the Mill Lake dock will start on Monday, April 25 and is anticipated to last until April 29. The parking lot between the mall and the lake will experience periodic closures during this time. The new dock will will be constructed of aluminum to ensure longevity of this important framework in the park.

City of Abbotsford/Mill Lake Dock

Share This:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on linkedin

Comments are closed for this article!

On Key

Related Posts