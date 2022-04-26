2022 BC Economic Development Award Winners Include Chilliwack Economic Resource Network and Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce

Penticton – The British Columbia Economic Development Association (BCEDA) and FortisBC teamed up once again to announce the winners of the 2022 BC Economic Development Awards at the BCEDA’s annual awards presentation held virtually this morning.



These awards recognize BCEDA members for outstanding work in supporting their local economies, and making a meaningful difference in their communities. For over 30 years, the BCEDA has given these awards to individuals and groups who have dedicated their time to community-based economic development. BCEDA is pleased to recognize partnerships, agreements and activities that advance shared reconciliation work with a new Economic Reconciliation award category.



Congratulations to the following 2022 BC Economic Development Award winners:





Community Project Award

The BCEDA Community Project Award recognizes an organization that has implemented various economic development initiatives that provide economic benefits to a community or region. Winner (community less than 20,000 population): Regional District Central Kootenay for Coordinated Leadership: Community Led Economies of Scale.

Winner (community more than 20,000 population): Chilliwack Economic Resource Network for Workforce Connection – The Power of People.



Economic Recovery and Resiliency Award

This category includes submissions for programs, activities, and projects that represent a successful recovery initiative from natural and man-made disasters, including COVID-19, as well as submissions that represent replicable measures undertaken to promote long term resiliency and/or sustainability from future disasters. Winner (community less than 20,000 population): Regional District Central Kootenay for Coordinated Leadership: Community Led Economies of Scale. Winner (community more than 20,000 population): Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce for Abbotsford Disaster Relief Fund/Farmers & Business Stream.



Chairman’s Award

The Chairman’s Award is presented annually to recognize a member of BCEDA who has made a significant contribution towards the profession of economic development as well as the function, goals and/or mandate of the BC Economic Development Association.

The 2022 BCEDA Chairman’s Award is presented to Cheryl McLay, Regional Manager Vancouver Island/Coast with the Ministry of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation. Cheryl is an incredible resource for every Economic Development Officer and community on Vancouver Island and for her counterparts throughout the province. Through her weekly check-ins, Cheryl is readily available to assist with problem solving or moving an opportunity forward.