Abby Canucks Sign UBC Goalie Standout Rylan Toth to Amateur Tryout

Abbotsford (Ethan Allin – BCIT Radio Arts and Journalism) – The Abbotsford Canucks (38-21-5-1) take on the Bakersfield Condors (36-20-5-5) Tuesday, April, 26th at 7 PM at the Abbotsford Centre. The Pacific division is currently tight with Abbotsford sitting in 3rd while the condors are in 5th place with teams securing a playoff spot.

Tonight’s game acts as a potential playoff matchup in the AHL’s Pacific division.

With only 3 games remaining in the Abbotsford Canucks season, transactions are still happening. Rylan Toth just signed an amateur tryout deal with Abbotsford earlier today. “I feel like I’m ready to take that next step and it’s just a really great opportunity for me.” Words of the new Canucks goalie who may just get a chance to suit up in the green and blue before the season’s end.

Rylan recently concluded his five-year career with the UBC Thunderbirds. Toth hopes to build off his award-winning season after being named a first-team All-Canadian. He most recently won the 2021-2022 Bus Phillips Award as UBC’s top male Athlete of the Year. Toth finished his 2021-2022 UBC Thunderbird season posting a .920 save

percentage and a 2.34 goals-against average along with a conference-leading 11 wins and four shutouts.

Spencer Martin is currently playing with the Vancouver Canucks after Thatcher Demko was listed day-to-day with an injury. Martin, who recently signed a contract extension with Vancouver, looks to stay steady with the big club. He went 19-4-2-3 over 25 games with Abbotsford this season posting a .914 save percentage and a 2.43 goals-against average.

The Abbotsford Canucks will host playoffs games on May 4th, 6th, and 7th at the Abbotsford Centre at 7 PM, their opponent is still to be determined.