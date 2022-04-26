AbbyPD – One Arrest After Four Bus Passengers Injured in Unprovoked Assault

Abbotsford – On Sunday afternoon (April 24th, @4PM) AbbyPD responded to reports of an intoxicated,assaultive passenger on a BC Transit Bus which was proceeding westbound on Highway 1 at Whatcom Road.

While police were en route, passengers on the bus stepped in and assisted with restraining the suspect until police arrived. Upon police arrival, the suspect continued to resist which required additional officers to assist in his arrest.

In total, four passengers were assaulted during the incident. All received minor injuries which did not require transport to the hospital.

Forty-five-year-old David Allen LUCAS of Surrey has now been charged with Assault with a Weapon and three counts of Assault. LUCAS has been released from custody on a series of court-ordered conditions.

Anyone who hasn’t spoken to the police who witnessed this incident is asked to contact AbbyPD investigators at 604-859-5225