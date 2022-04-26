Chilliwack Emergency Host Families Helping Ukrainians Come to the Valley – Province Easing MSP Restrictions

Chilliwack – For the past two months, the world has watched in horror the events happening in Ukraine. Many in Chilliwack have leaped into action, attempting to provide safe shelter for just some of the 44 million affected by the war.

Many families and single folks who have been able to secure a temporary visa through the CUAET process would love to call Chilliwack home.



Chilliwack Emergency Host Families have been able to find housing for several people so far, but as you can imagine, there is a renewed and greater need every day that this war continues.

These are people that just 2 months ago had jobs, families, and regular lives like the rest of us. Now they have to start over in a brand new country.



The Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2981119665439004 was created last fall during the flooding in Sumas, and utilizing it now to connect those in need of housing with those that can offer it.



For anyone that has temporary or long term housing available, please connect.

Displaced Ukrainians arriving in B.C. with visas issued under the federal Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET) will now have access to date-of-arrival Medical Services Plan (MSP) coverage.

Government is encouraging those arriving in British Columbia from Ukraine under the CUAET to submit their application for MSP enrollment as soon as they arrive in British Columbia at: www.gov.bc.ca/MSP/applyforhealthcare Or by calling 1 800 663-7100 for more information.

“We anticipate that some individuals arriving in British Columbia from Ukraine will need medical services immediately,” said Nathan Cullen, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “That’s why our government is working across ministries to ensure that eligible newcomers who arrive will have access to the service and supports they need, when they need it to ensure the softest landing possible after an unimaginable ordeal.”

Due to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the Government of Canada introduced the CUAET, an accelerated temporary residence pathway, which will allow Ukrainians to work and stay in Canada. Under the CUAET, Ukrainians and their family members can apply for a three-year Temporary Resident Visa or Open Work Permit.