Gatherings Return to Mission’s Fraser River Heritage Park

With gathering restrictions lifted, large outdoor community events hosted by City of Mission are carefully being planned once again at Fraser River Heritage Park.



Fraser River Heritage Park is the site of the former St. Mary’s Residential School that operated from 1867 to 1961, and as part of the City’s ongoing work toward becoming a City of Reconciliation, we’d like to share an update on the City’s recent activities at the park in support of Truth and Reconciliation.



The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24-hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress related to the legacy of Residential School.

