RCMP Need Help Locating Missing Person – Kelly Patricia Large

Chilliwack: RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Kelly Patricia Large, 32, of Abbotsford. Kelly Patricia Large was last seen on March 22, 2022 in Chilliwack.

Kelly Patricia Large description:

· Caucasian female

· Height: 170 cm (5’7”)

· Weight: 60 kg (132lbs)

· Hair: brown

· Eyes: green.

As investigators continue to search for Kelly Patricia Large they are asking the public to remain watchful for her.

“Police and family are concerned for Kelly’s well being,” said Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

RCMP urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kelly Patricia Large to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).