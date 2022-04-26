Skip to content

UPDATE – Cultus Lake Maple Bay Flood Damage Restoration – April 2022

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. UPDATE – Cultus Lake Maple Bay Flood Damage Restoration – April 2022

Cultus Lake/Maple Bay – The Maple Bay picnic area and Boat Launch took a beating during the November 2021 Atmospheric River and subsequent snow and ice storms.

Columbia Valley Highway and the Teapot Hill area have been repaired and most of the potholes are now long paved over.

Maple Bay still has a long way to go. FVN was there on Monday April 25 with camera in hand. The cabins were never touched but by now, you have seen the FVN photos of how much debris inundated the area. Rocks and silt buried the picnic area and beach as well as the amphitheatre.

Bobcats are now in the are doing the clean up. The cabins can be access of Columbia Valley Highway but the parking area for the beach remains closed. Crews are making headway as the FVN photos show:

Cultus Lake Maple Bay April 2022 Restoration
Cultus Lake Maple Bay April 2022 Restoration
Cultus Lake Maple Bay April 2022 Restoration
Cultus Lake Maple Bay April 2022 Restoration

