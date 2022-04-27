Abby Canucks Jack Rathbone Named to AHL All Rookie Team

Springfield Mass/Abbotsford – The American Hockey League has announced the 2021-22 AHL All-Rookie Team, as voted by coaches, players and media in each of the league’s 31 member cities. Abbotsford Canucks Defenseman Jack Rathbone highlighted the group with his 40 points in 37 games.

2021-22 AHL All-Rookie Team

Goaltender ― Dustin Wolf, Stockton Heat (46gp, 33-8-4, 2.33gaa, .924sv%)

Defenseman ― Jack Rathbone, Abbotsford Canucks (37gp, 10+30=40pts., +7, 3 PPG, 2 GWG)

Defenseman ― Jordan Spence, Ontario Reign (46gp, 4+28=42pts., +18, 2 PPG, 24 PPA)

Forward ― Jakob Pelletier, Stockton Heat (65gp, 27+35=62pts., +21, 9 PPG, 2 SHG, 8 GWG)

Forward ― JJ Peterka, Rochester Americans (69gp, 25+39=64pts., 3 PPG, 3 GWG)

Forward ― Jack Quinn, Rochester Americans (44gp, 25+34=59pts., 10 PPG, 1 SHG, 6 GWG)

Each player will receive a custom-designed crystal award in recognition of his selection to the 2021-22 AHL All-Rookie Team.

Previous selections to the annual AHL All-Rookie Team include Zdeno Chara (1998), Jason Spezza (2003), Jaroslav Halak (2007), Brian Boyle (2008), Alex Goligoski (2008), Tyler Ennis (2010), John Carlson (2010), P.K. Subban (2010), Logan Couture (2010), Lars Eller (2010), Brendan Smith (2011), Tyler Johnson (2012), Gustav Nyquist (2012), Justin Schultz (2013), Jason Zucker (2013), Tyler Toffoli (2013), Ryan Strome (2014), Matt Murray (2015), Connor Brown (2015), Viktor Arvidsson (2015), Ryan Pulock (2015), Juuse Saros (2016), Brandon Montour (2016), Frank Vatrano (2016), Mikko Rantanen (2016), Casey DeSmith (2017), Devon Toews (2017), Jake Guentzel (2017), Ville Husso (2018), Filip Hronek (2018), Mason Appleton (2018), Daniel Sprong (2018), Dylan Strome (2018), Jake Bean (2019), Drake Batherson (2019), Cayden Primeau (2020), Josh Norris (2020), Alex Formenton (2020), Logan Thompson (2021), Connor McMichael (2021) and Phil Tomasino (2021).

The 2021-22 First and Second AHL All-Star Teams will be announced on Thursday.

Jack Rathbone, Defenseman (Abbotsford Canucks):

After skating in just 16 games between the AHL and NHL during his first pro season in 2020-21, Jack Rathbone has flourished this season despite battles with injury and illness. Rathbone, 22, has averaged better than a point per game from the Abbotsford blue line, posting 10 goals and 30 assists in 37 AHL contests and anchoring a Canucks power play that ranks second in the league (23.8 percent). The Boston native and Harvard University product was selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Draft, and has also appeared in nine NHL games with Vancouver this season.