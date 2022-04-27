Abby PD Search for Driver After Hit and Run Leaves Male With Life Threatening Injuries

Abbotsford – Close to Midnight ( April 26th, at 11:59PM) AbbyPDPatrol Officers responded to a Hit & Run collision involving a pedestrian along Hillcrest Avenue at Clearbrook Road.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene. Upon arrival, emergency personnel located a 38-yearman suffering from life-threatening injuries. The AbbyPD General Investigation Section (GIS), with the assistance of Patrol Officers, and the Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Service (ICARS), is in the early stages of this investigation with the primary goal of identifying the suspect vehicle involved.

Investigators are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage from anyone who may have been in the area of Clearbrook Road & Hillcrest Ave just before & after the collision. If you can assist, please call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225