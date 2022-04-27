Chilliwack Chiefs Hand Out Their 2021-22 Awards (VIDEO)

Chilliwack (Ethan Allin – BCIT Broadcast Arts and Journalism) – After a stellar 2021/22 season for the Chilliwack Chiefs it’s time to say goodbye to a few familiar faces, say hello to the newcomers, and give away some very warranted awards for this past year’s success.



This week, the Chiefs announced that forward Cameron Johnson was awarded the Joey Potskin award as their top scorer.

Johnson, a Harvard Men’s Hockey commit, scored 25 goals and 40 assists for a 65-point season in 54 games played. “Everyone knows Cameron has elite offensive ability, but what impressed us most was his willingness to work for pucks and fight through pressure to create offense” this from Head Coach & GM Brian Maloney.

Cameron Johnston is also the 2021/22 BCHL Bob Fenton Trophy winner for the Most Sportsmanlike Player. The Vancouver native not only exemplifies great play on the ice but also shows it off the ice, where it matters most.

Chad Muller, won the Westend Autobody Crunch of the Year award. “He’s a kid that is always hard to play against any time he’s on the ice. He’s one that definitely checks through guys rather than avoids physical contact.” said Head Coach & GM Brian Maloney.

Muller, from Kingston Ontario, had 7 goals and 7 assists for 14 points in 40 games played. His major contributions were seen away from the puck with his physical play, racking up 63 penalty minutes.

Not only do the Chiefs attract high-scoring, physical players. They also look for smarts on and off the ice.

AJ Lacroix, of West Vancouver, was named the Ross Beebe Scholastic Player of the year for the Chiefs 2021/22 season. AJ is 16 years old, has an A in every class this year, and currently has grades of 98.4% in Chemistry, 95% in English, and 100% in Pre-Calculus. AJ Lacroix scored 21 goals and 19 assists for 40 points in 56 games played.

The future is bright for these Chilliwack Chief players and the organization as a whole if they can continue to bring in players of this level.