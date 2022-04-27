Join Mission Council’s Community Conversation on Arts and Culture – May 11

Mission – You can join the upcoming Community Conversation on arts and culture and share your ideas directly with Council on May 11 at the Boswyk Centre.Community Conversations is a Council-led series that invites residents and stakeholders to give their perspectives on themes within a larger discussion topic. The themes in the arts and culture conversation will be related to resourcing and capacity, supporting artists and event organizers, and engaging young residents in local arts.

During the facilitated event, participants will work in small groups to discuss the themes of their choice over three rounds of casual twenty-minute conversation. Members of Council will listen and summarize what they hear. Pre-registration is not required and everyone is welcome to get involved.

“The response to our first Community Conversation was excellent,” said Mayor Horn. “It’s clear that the community wants a chance to dialogue on subjects that affect their quality of life. Arts and culture are too often overlooked, but they are vital to a liveable Mission, so we want to hear from all ages and all neighbourhoods.”

The arts and culture online survey is available now on Engage Mission. Feedback gathered online will be included in the final summary report alongside what is heard during the in-person event.

The first Community Conversation took place virtually at the beginning of the year and focused on visioning for North Mission. A summary of this conversation is available online.

The input shared during the Community Conversations series will help Council set priorities for future planning processes and upcoming projects.

More sessions are planned for this summer. A conversation about Downtown Mission will take place on June 15 at the Copper Hall, and an in-person session on North Mission visioning is planned for July 13 at Stave Falls Elementary.

Follow the Community Conversations project and give your feedback on Engage Mission.

Community Conversations Arts & Culture

Date: May 11

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Boswyk Centre (7682 Grand St)