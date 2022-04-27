Arrest Made in 2021 Shooting On Oxford Avenue in Abbotsford

Fraser Valley (with files from APD/CityNews1130) – APRIL 27 2022 UPDATE – On April 26th, 32 year old, Michael Scott Dunlop, of Abbotsford, was arrested by Abbotsford Police and charged with Aggravated assault, unlawfully discharging a firearm, pointing a firearm, & possession of a firearm without a licence. Mr. Dunlop remains in custody pending his next court appearance.

“Multiple AbbyPD officers, consisting of Patrol,the Forensic Identification Section, and the Major Crime Unit, all worked together to canvass and interview witnesses, obtain CCTV footage from the area of the incident, and collect evidence that ultimately led to charges being approved against Mr. Dunlop in relation to this dangerous incident involving a firearm where an adult male was shot in a residence”, said Detective Keith Nugent.

UPDATE: Shooting in Central Abbotsford



On April 26th, 32-year-old Michael Scott Dunlop of Abbotsford was arrested and charged for a shooting that occurred on October 22nd, 2021. https://t.co/8MVz1NrVP3 pic.twitter.com/kvcF11P4T5 — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) April 27, 2022

ORIGINAL STORY – October 22, 2021 – Late Friday night (11:20PM), Abbotsford Police Patrol officers responded to the 34000 block of Oxford Ave for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers identified a residence and confirmed a shooting had taken place.



A 31-year-old male victim had left the scene before police arrival and arrived at the hospital on his own with non-life-threatening injuries.



This file has been transitioned to AbbyPD Major Crime investigators who are in the preliminary stages of this investigation. At this time, all parties involved appear to be known to each other.



Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have dashcam or CCTV footage of this area taken between 11 pm and midnight, October 22nd, 2021, is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.