$100K of Contraband Seized at Mountain Institution

Kent – (Correctional Service Canada) From March 24 to 31, 2022, as a result of a major sweep and search, packages containing contraband were seized on the perimeter and from incoming mail at Mountain Institution, a medium-security federal institution.

The contraband seized included cannabis, fentanyl, methamphetamine, shatter (cannabis concentrate), cocaine, and nicotine patches. The total estimated institutional value of these seizures is $108,000.

RCMP have been notified and the institution is investigating.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates, and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1‑866‑780‑3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.