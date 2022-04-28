Good Bye to the ICBC Insurance Decal and Hello to On Line Renewal

Fraser Valley/Vancouver – To coincide with the full launch of online auto insurance renewals, B.C. drivers from May 1 onwards will no longer be required to display a licence plate validation decal on their vehicle licence plate. B.C. motorists have the choice to leave their current decal on their licence plate or remove it on May 1.

While May 1 is the official launch date of online insurance, more than 3,000* ICBC customers have already renewed their personal auto insurance policies online, which can be renewed up to 44 days before a policy expires. The majority of our customers have completed their online transaction in less than 10 minutes*.

With support from our broker network involving a review of each online renewal, our new online insurance service has been enabling our customers to:

renew their current personal auto insurance coverage

apply for select discounts

update the drivers listed on their policy

modify how they use their vehicle

According to a recent customer survey conducted by Ipsos**, 73% of respondents say they are likely to renew their Autoplan insurance online after watching a demonstration video outlining the online renewal process and, to date, approximately 50,000* customers have visited icbc.com to learn more about online renewals.

Find out more about online insurance renewals​.