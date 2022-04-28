Mission Fire – Investigation into Second Avenue Fire

Mission – Mission Fire Rescue Service attended an apartment fire Wednesday night (April 27) on Second Avenue.

The call originally came in as an alarm, but once the first-in crew arrived immediately upgraded the call to a structure fire.

The crew was met with heavy smoke and flames from a fourth floor apartment on the north side of the building.

One resident was taken to hospital with Abbotsford Regional Hospital for burns and smoke inhalation, while a total of six people were housed overnight, arranged by Mission’s Emergency Support Services program, while a few others were able to stay with family and friends.

The incident saw 30 firefighters from all three stations attending.Resources from Abbbotsford Fire were also called in.

An investigation is underway.