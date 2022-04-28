UFV Volleyball with Major Recruiting Score

Fraser Valley (Dan Kinvig) – Women’s Volleyball: Attieh sisters sign with Cascades

In a major recruiting coup for the University of the Fraser Valley women’s volleyball program, the Attieh sisters of Surrey, B.C. have signed with the Cascades and will join the squad this fall.

The trio of Attiehs comprise Gabrielle (married name Biemond), Lauren, and Talia. Gabrielle, a two-time U SPORTS national champion with the UBC Thunderbirds, is returning to the Canadian university ranks after spending the past two seasons playing professionally in Europe. Younger sisters Lauren and Talia starred for the Douglas College Royals in 2021-22, recently completing a playoff run which saw them win the PACWEST conference title and a silver medal at the CCAA national championships.

“I’m excited to give the sisters this opportunity, where they’re going to have the joy of playing with each other and make lifelong memories together,” Cascades head coach Janelle Rozema enthused. “They have such quality relationships with each other, and I’m hoping that will be contagious and seep into our team culture. We really want a tight-knit culture amongst the women on our team, and I think these three will be a great example of how to fiercely have each other’s backs.

“With the three of them signing, they’re sending a message to the community that top athletes in their fields play for UFV. I also really value transfer athletes, and these three are transferring from a variety of valuable volleyball experiences which will be beneficial to our team.”

Gabrielle Biemond

6’1” outside hitter/middle

Vitrolles Sport Volley / UBC

Pacific Academy

After spending four seasons at UBC (2016-2020), including an injury redshirt year, Biemond joins the Cascades with two years of university eligibility remaining. She was part of national championship-winning teams in 2017 and 2019 at UBC, and emerged as one of Canada West’s most dominant attackers. During her final season with the T-Birds, 2019-20, she ranked among the conference leaders in points per set (4.2, third), kills per set (3.36, fourth) and total points (348, fourth), and was voted a CW first team all-star. She registered double-digit kills in 17 matches, and set a Canada West record for most aces in a three-set match with 11 on Feb. 1, 2020 vs. the Regina Cougars.

Biemond moved on to the pro ranks in 2020, signing with Salzburg-based PSVBG in the Austrian 1st League. She was fourth in the league in total points (315) and ninth in points per set (3.71), helping her squad finish fifth after being ranked 10th to start the season. She spent the 2021-22 campaign with Vitrolles Sport Volley in the French League B.

“The decision to play at UFV fulfills both personal and athletic goals of mine,” said Biemond, who will pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree. “It allows me to complete my university degree and return to play in Canada’s top university league while staying close to home. It also holds the invaluable opportunity to play alongside both of my sisters. I am thankful for the chance to join this well-coached, rising program that I hope to have a positive impact on.

“I believe my game experience can be used in a leadership role to propel this promising program forward and inspire the next generation of Fraser Valley athletes that university sport excellence can be achieved close to home.”

“Gabrielle is a very insightful and wise woman,” Rozema said. “She’s going to bring a strength of not only volleyball talent and skill, but of character and leadership to our team as well.”

Lauren Attieh

5’10” left side

Raincity Volleyball Club / Douglas College

Pacific Academy

The middle Attieh sister had an incredible rookie campaign with the Douglas Royals – she was the PACWEST rookie of the year while earning conference first team all-star and all-rookie team recognition, and she was also selected as a CCAA All-Canadian. Lauren tied for the PACWEST lead in total aces (27), and on a per-set basis, she ranked third in total offence (3.65 points/set), fourth in kills (2.83) and fifth in digs (2.26).

Lauren’s sparkling prep career saw her earn a trio of provincial medals with Raincity Volleyball Club – gold at the U15 and U16 levels, silver at U17 – along with a provincial U16 tournament MVP award. A Team BC fixture, Lauren also found great success in high school volleyball, helping her Pacific Academy Breakers climb the podium at the AA provincial championships, winning gold in 2018 and silver in 2019.

“I chose UFV to continue my education and contribute to making a name for this team in U SPORTS,” said Lauren, who will join her older sister in the Bachelor of Arts program. “This team demonstrates a lot of determination and hard work which I am excited to be a part of. It also provides me with the opportunity to play with both of my sisters and that is something that is very special to me.

“My goal for my time with the Cascades is to continue to grow as a student and athlete, and I believe that UFV will provide tools that will help me reach my potential. My dream is for this team to excel in the U SPORTS league and continue to see the program grow.”

“Lauren is a fireball competitor to her core, and I’m really excited to add her to the Cascades,” Rozema said. “Her strength on the court is how well-rounded of a volleyball player she is – she’s both a defensive and offensive threat.”

Talia Attieh

6’0” left side

Velocity Volleyball Club / Douglas College

Pacific Academy

The youngest Attieh sister had an outstanding post-secondary debut, helping the Douglas Royals fashion a championship campaign. Talia joined Lauren on the PACWEST all-rookie team, and was voted a conference second team all-star. She also earned first team tournament all-star honours at CCAA nationals. On a per-set basis, she ranked second in the PACWEST in total offence (3.68 points/set), third in kills (2.89) and 12th in blocks (0.38).

On the high school scene, Talia was MVP of the Fraser Valley junior girls championship in 2018, and was part of Pacific Academy’s silver medal-winning squad at the senior girls AA provincials in 2019, earning a first team all-star nod. In the fall of 2020, she was No. 5 on Varsity Letters’ list of the top Grade 12 volleyball players in B.C.

“I chose UFV because it gives me the opportunity to play with two of my sisters which is very exciting,” said Talia, who will enrol in General Studies at UFV. “It has also been a goal of mine to play at the U SPORTS level. I’m looking forward to being part of such a driven team and can’t wait to see what the team can accomplish this year. My goals at UFV are to see both personal and athletic growth, and I believe that a league with such talent will allow me to continue to improve.”

“Talia is a physically gifted volleyball player who is inspiringly driven and committed to being the best she can be,” Rozema said. “She has proven to be successful in multiple positions, which gives us a lot of variety in our offensive options.”